SpiceJet to add new flights from April 26 on domestic, international routes

Along with “enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations,” said Shilpa Bhatia, COO of SpiceJet (Image Source: SpiceJet)

Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet will launch new flights on domestic and international routes from April 26, the company informed the exchanges on April 18.

There will include two industry-first flights, additional frequencies and non-stop flights as well.

“We are delighted to introduce new flights on domestic and international routes. With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally,” SpiceJet COO Shilpa Bhatia said.

Along with “enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations,” Bhatia added.

The additions are aimed at strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands, the airline added.

Here is what lies ahead:

—Non-stop routes: Ahmedabad–Muscat (Oman), Mumbai–Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kozhikode–Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Kozhikode–Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Mumbai–Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Mumbai–Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

—Domestic routes: Ahmedabad–Goa, Ahmedabad–Bagdogra, Ahmedabad–Shirdi, Mumbai–Tirupati and Mumbai–Guwahati.

—Additional frequencies: Delhi–Jabalpur, Delhi–Leh, Ahmedabad–Dehradun, Hyderabad–Shirdi, Mumbai–Goa and Mumbai–Srinagar.

The new launches also include an industry-first flight on the Delhi–Porbandar–Delhi sector.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE Flight No. Departure Station Arrival Station Departure Time Arrival Time Days of Operations Effective SG 3725 Delhi Porbandar 2:00 pm 4:25 pm 1,3,5,7 27th April SG 3726 Porbander Delhi 4:45 pm 7:15 pm 1,3,5,7 27th April SG 2935 Delhi Jabalpur 5:00 pm 6:30 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 26th April SG 2936 Jabalpur Delhi 6:50 pm 8:50 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 26th April SG 8125 Delhi Leh 7:55 am 9:30 am 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 1st May SG 8126 Leh Delhi 10:10 am 11:55 am 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 1st May SG 0353 Ahmedabad Goa 5:40 am 7:20 am 1,2,3,4,5,7 26th April SG 0354 Goa Ahmedabad 7:50 am 9:30 am 1,2,3,4,5,7 26th April SG 0595 Ahmedabad Bagdogra 10:00 am 12:25 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 26th April SG 0596 Bagdogra Ahmedabad 12:55 pm 3:40 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 26th April SG 4014 Ahmedabad Shirdi 7:05 am 8:20 am 2,4,6 26th April SG 4016 Shirdi Ahmedabad 12:30 pm 1:50 pm 2,4,6 26th April SG 4018 Ahmedabad Dehradun 3:00 pm 5:10 pm 2,4,6 26th April SG 4021 Dehradun Ahmedabad 5:40 pm 7:30 pm 2,4,6 26th April SG 4016 Hyderabad Shirdi 10:45 am 12:10 pm 2,4,6 26th April SG 4014 Shirdi Hyderabad 8:40 am 10:15 am 2,4,6 26th April SG 0954 Mumbai Tirupati 2:20 pm 3:55 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 30th April SG 0955 Tirupati Mumbai 4:25 pm 6:15 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 30th April SG 0959 Mumbai Guwahati 6:55 pm 9:45 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 30th April SG 0960 Guwahati Mumbai 10:15 pm 1:05 am 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 30th April SG 0453 Mumbai Goa 1:45 am 3:15 am 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 30th April SG 0452 Goa Mumbai 3:45 am 5:15 am 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 30th April SG 0950 Mumbai Srinagar 6:50 am 10:05 am 1,2,3,5,6,7 30th April SG 0951 Srinagar Mumbai 10:35 am 1:35 am 1,2,3,5,6,7 30th April SG 0950 Mumbai Srinagar 5:40 am 8:50 am 4 5th May SG 0951 Srinagar Mumbai 9:25 am 12:25 pm 4 5th May SG 0061 Ahmedabad Muscat 9:45 pm 11:00 pm 2,4,6 26th April SG 0062 Muscat (Oman) Ahmedabad 00:10 am 04:20 am 3,5,7 27th April SG 0063 Mumbai Dhaka 08:50 am 12:20 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 7th May SG 0064 Dhaka Mumbai 1:20 pm 5:00 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 7th May SG 4035 Kozhikode Jeddah 5:55 am 9:10 am 2,4,6,7 7th May SG 4036 Jeddah Kozhikode 10:10 am 6:05 pm 2,4,6,7 7th May SG 4023 Kozhikode Riyadh 5:55 am 8:40 am 1,3,5 7th May SG 4024 Riyadh Kozhikode 9:45 am 5:30 pm 1,3,5 7th May SG 4019 Mumbai Riyadh 7:35 pm 10:30 pm 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 7th May SG 4020 Riyadh Mumbai 11:45 pm 05:35 am 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 7th May SG 4041 Mumbai Jeddah 7:20 pm 9:35 pm 2,4,7 7th May SG 4042 Jeddah Mumbai 10:35 pm 6:15 am 2,4,7 7th May (1 - Monday, 2 - Tuesday, 3 - Wednesday, 4 - Thursday, 5 - Friday, 6 - Saturday, 7 - Sunday)All timings are as per local standard time

The airline is deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft fleet on these new routes. Bookings have already opened on the airline’s website , and through travel portals and agents.The new flights coincide with the so-called summer schedule as families go on a vacation.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes