    SpiceJet to add new flights from April 26 on domestic, international routes

    The airline has also introduced an “industry-first flight” on the Delhi–Porbandar–Delhi sector

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Along with “enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations,” said Shilpa Bhatia, COO of SpiceJet (Image Source: SpiceJet)

    Along with "enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations," said Shilpa Bhatia, COO of SpiceJet (Image Source: SpiceJet)

    Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet will launch new flights on domestic and international routes from April 26, the company informed the exchanges on April 18.

    There will include two industry-first flights, additional frequencies and non-stop flights as well.

    “We are delighted to introduce new flights on domestic and international routes. With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally,” SpiceJet COO Shilpa Bhatia said.

    Along with “enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations,” Bhatia added.

    The additions are aimed at strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands, the airline added.

    Here is what lies ahead:

    —Non-stop routes: Ahmedabad–Muscat (Oman), Mumbai–Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kozhikode–Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Kozhikode–Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Mumbai–Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Mumbai–Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

    —Domestic routes: Ahmedabad–Goa, Ahmedabad–Bagdogra, Ahmedabad–Shirdi, Mumbai–Tirupati and Mumbai–Guwahati.

    —Additional frequencies: Delhi–Jabalpur, Delhi–Leh, Ahmedabad–Dehradun, Hyderabad–Shirdi, Mumbai–Goa and Mumbai–Srinagar.

    The new launches also include an industry-first flight on the Delhi–Porbandar–Delhi sector.

    The airline is deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft fleet on these new routes. Bookings have already opened on the airline’s website, and through travel portals and agents.
    FLIGHT SCHEDULE
    Flight No.Departure StationArrival StationDeparture TimeArrival TimeDays of OperationsEffective
    SG 3725DelhiPorbandar2:00 pm4:25 pm1,3,5,727th April
    SG 3726PorbanderDelhi4:45 pm7:15 pm1,3,5,727th April
    SG 2935DelhiJabalpur5:00 pm6:30 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,726th April
    SG 2936JabalpurDelhi6:50 pm8:50 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,726th April
    SG 8125DelhiLeh7:55 am9:30 am1,2,3,4,5,6,71st May
    SG 8126LehDelhi10:10 am11:55 am1,2,3,4,5,6,71st May
    SG 0353AhmedabadGoa5:40 am7:20 am1,2,3,4,5,726th April
    SG 0354GoaAhmedabad7:50 am9:30 am1,2,3,4,5,726th April
    SG 0595AhmedabadBagdogra10:00 am12:25 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,726th April
    SG 0596BagdograAhmedabad12:55 pm3:40 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,726th April
    SG 4014AhmedabadShirdi7:05 am8:20 am2,4,626th April
    SG 4016ShirdiAhmedabad12:30 pm1:50 pm2,4,626th April
    SG 4018AhmedabadDehradun3:00 pm5:10 pm2,4,626th April
    SG 4021DehradunAhmedabad5:40 pm7:30 pm2,4,626th April
    SG 4016HyderabadShirdi10:45 am12:10 pm2,4,626th April
    SG 4014ShirdiHyderabad8:40 am10:15 am2,4,626th April
    SG 0954MumbaiTirupati2:20 pm3:55 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,730th April
    SG 0955TirupatiMumbai4:25 pm6:15 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,730th April
    SG 0959MumbaiGuwahati6:55 pm9:45 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,730th April
    SG 0960GuwahatiMumbai10:15 pm1:05 am1,2,3,4,5,6,730th April
    SG 0453MumbaiGoa1:45 am3:15 am1,2,3,4,5,6,730th April
    SG 0452GoaMumbai3:45 am5:15 am1,2,3,4,5,6,730th April
    SG 0950MumbaiSrinagar6:50 am10:05 am1,2,3,5,6,730th April
    SG 0951SrinagarMumbai10:35 am1:35 am1,2,3,5,6,730th April
    SG 0950MumbaiSrinagar5:40 am8:50 am45th May
    SG 0951SrinagarMumbai9:25 am12:25 pm45th May
    SG 0061AhmedabadMuscat9:45 pm11:00 pm2,4,626th April
    SG 0062Muscat (Oman)Ahmedabad00:10 am04:20 am3,5,727th April
    SG 0063MumbaiDhaka08:50 am12:20 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,77th May
    SG 0064DhakaMumbai1:20 pm5:00 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,77th May
    SG 4035KozhikodeJeddah5:55 am9:10 am2,4,6,77th May
    SG 4036JeddahKozhikode10:10 am6:05 pm2,4,6,77th May
    SG 4023KozhikodeRiyadh5:55 am8:40 am1,3,57th May
    SG 4024RiyadhKozhikode9:45 am5:30 pm1,3,57th May
    SG 4019MumbaiRiyadh7:35 pm10:30 pm1,2,3,4,5,6,77th May
    SG 4020RiyadhMumbai11:45 pm05:35 am1,2,3,4,5,6,77th May
    SG 4041MumbaiJeddah7:20 pm9:35 pm2,4,77th May
    SG 4042JeddahMumbai10:35 pm6:15 am2,4,77th May
    (1 - Monday, 2 - Tuesday, 3 - Wednesday, 4 - Thursday, 5 - Friday, 6 - Saturday, 7 - Sunday)All timings are as per local standard time
    The new flights coincide with the so-called summer schedule as families go on a vacation.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #airlines #Business #India #SpiceJet #Tourism #Travel
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 11:20 am
