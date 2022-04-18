SpiceJet to add new flights from April 26 on domestic, international routes

Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet will launch new flights on domestic and international routes from April 26, the company informed the exchanges on April 18.
There will include two industry-first flights, additional frequencies and non-stop flights as well.
“We are delighted to introduce new flights on domestic and international routes. With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally,” SpiceJet COO Shilpa Bhatia said.
Along with “enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations,” Bhatia added.
The additions are aimed at strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands, the airline added.
Here is what lies ahead:
—Non-stop routes: Ahmedabad–Muscat (Oman), Mumbai–Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kozhikode–Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Kozhikode–Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Mumbai–Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Mumbai–Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).
—Domestic routes: Ahmedabad–Goa, Ahmedabad–Bagdogra, Ahmedabad–Shirdi, Mumbai–Tirupati and Mumbai–Guwahati.
—Additional frequencies: Delhi–Jabalpur, Delhi–Leh, Ahmedabad–Dehradun, Hyderabad–Shirdi, Mumbai–Goa and Mumbai–Srinagar.
The new launches also include an industry-first flight on the Delhi–Porbandar–Delhi sector.The airline is deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft fleet on these new routes. Bookings have already opened on the airline’s website, and through travel portals and agents.
|FLIGHT SCHEDULE
|Flight No.
|Departure Station
|Arrival Station
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|Days of Operations
|Effective
|SG 3725
|Delhi
|Porbandar
|2:00 pm
|4:25 pm
|1,3,5,7
|27th April
|SG 3726
|Porbander
|Delhi
|4:45 pm
|7:15 pm
|1,3,5,7
|27th April
|SG 2935
|Delhi
|Jabalpur
|5:00 pm
|6:30 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|26th April
|SG 2936
|Jabalpur
|Delhi
|6:50 pm
|8:50 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|26th April
|SG 8125
|Delhi
|Leh
|7:55 am
|9:30 am
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|1st May
|SG 8126
|Leh
|Delhi
|10:10 am
|11:55 am
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|1st May
|SG 0353
|Ahmedabad
|Goa
|5:40 am
|7:20 am
|1,2,3,4,5,7
|26th April
|SG 0354
|Goa
|Ahmedabad
|7:50 am
|9:30 am
|1,2,3,4,5,7
|26th April
|SG 0595
|Ahmedabad
|Bagdogra
|10:00 am
|12:25 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|26th April
|SG 0596
|Bagdogra
|Ahmedabad
|12:55 pm
|3:40 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|26th April
|SG 4014
|Ahmedabad
|Shirdi
|7:05 am
|8:20 am
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 4016
|Shirdi
|Ahmedabad
|12:30 pm
|1:50 pm
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 4018
|Ahmedabad
|Dehradun
|3:00 pm
|5:10 pm
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 4021
|Dehradun
|Ahmedabad
|5:40 pm
|7:30 pm
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 4016
|Hyderabad
|Shirdi
|10:45 am
|12:10 pm
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 4014
|Shirdi
|Hyderabad
|8:40 am
|10:15 am
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 0954
|Mumbai
|Tirupati
|2:20 pm
|3:55 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0955
|Tirupati
|Mumbai
|4:25 pm
|6:15 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0959
|Mumbai
|Guwahati
|6:55 pm
|9:45 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0960
|Guwahati
|Mumbai
|10:15 pm
|1:05 am
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0453
|Mumbai
|Goa
|1:45 am
|3:15 am
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0452
|Goa
|Mumbai
|3:45 am
|5:15 am
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0950
|Mumbai
|Srinagar
|6:50 am
|10:05 am
|1,2,3,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0951
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|10:35 am
|1:35 am
|1,2,3,5,6,7
|30th April
|SG 0950
|Mumbai
|Srinagar
|5:40 am
|8:50 am
|4
|5th May
|SG 0951
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|9:25 am
|12:25 pm
|4
|5th May
|SG 0061
|Ahmedabad
|Muscat
|9:45 pm
|11:00 pm
|2,4,6
|26th April
|SG 0062
|Muscat (Oman)
|Ahmedabad
|00:10 am
|04:20 am
|3,5,7
|27th April
|SG 0063
|Mumbai
|Dhaka
|08:50 am
|12:20 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|7th May
|SG 0064
|Dhaka
|Mumbai
|1:20 pm
|5:00 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|7th May
|SG 4035
|Kozhikode
|Jeddah
|5:55 am
|9:10 am
|2,4,6,7
|7th May
|SG 4036
|Jeddah
|Kozhikode
|10:10 am
|6:05 pm
|2,4,6,7
|7th May
|SG 4023
|Kozhikode
|Riyadh
|5:55 am
|8:40 am
|1,3,5
|7th May
|SG 4024
|Riyadh
|Kozhikode
|9:45 am
|5:30 pm
|1,3,5
|7th May
|SG 4019
|Mumbai
|Riyadh
|7:35 pm
|10:30 pm
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|7th May
|SG 4020
|Riyadh
|Mumbai
|11:45 pm
|05:35 am
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|7th May
|SG 4041
|Mumbai
|Jeddah
|7:20 pm
|9:35 pm
|2,4,7
|7th May
|SG 4042
|Jeddah
|Mumbai
|10:35 pm
|6:15 am
|2,4,7
|7th May
|(1 - Monday, 2 - Tuesday, 3 - Wednesday, 4 - Thursday, 5 - Friday, 6 - Saturday, 7 - Sunday)All timings are as per local standard time
