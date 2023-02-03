English
    S&P lowers outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to negative from stable

    S&P said that it assesses governance "as a relative weakness in our rating analysis of Adani Group entities"

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST
    The downward revision in the outlook on the ratings of the two companies comes after the entire Adani group was plunged into a crisis following a report by US-based Hindenburg Research, which alleged gaps in the group's financials, high debt burden, and overvaluation

    In a fresh setback to the embattled Adani group, S&P Global Ratings on February 3 revised the outlook on its ratings on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Electricity Mumbai to negative from stable.

    Adani Ports and Adani Electricity are both rated BBB- by S&P.

    "There is a risk that investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities," S&P said in a statement.

    "As a result, we revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on Adani Electricity and Adani Ports. We affirmed our issuer and issue ratings on the entities as their business fundamentals remain intact, short-term liquidity is adequate, and debt maturities in the next 12 months are manageable," it added.