RBI on Adani: Banking sector remains resilient and stable

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on February 3 that the banking sector remains resilient and stable. The comments come amid speculations over various banks’ exposure to the Adani Group, which has seen stock prices plummet over the controversial Hindenburg report and its FPO withdrawal.

“As per the Reserve Bank’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable,” it said.

Making a tangent reference to the Adani Group, the RBI said it is monitoring the exposure of Indian banking sector's exposure to a “certain business conglomerate”.

“There have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate. As the regulator and supervisor, RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintaining financial stability,” it said.

The banking regulator said it has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposures worth Rs 5 crore and above. This data is used for monitoring purposes.

“Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage, and profitability are healthy and banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI,” the central bank added.

The RBI statement comes on a day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also assured that the exposure of big lenders such as LIC and the State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits -- as stated by these lenders.