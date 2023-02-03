English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    RBI on Adani: Banking sector remains resilient and stable

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it is monitoring the stability of the Indian banking sector

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on February 3 that the banking sector remains resilient and stable. The comments come amid speculations over various banks’ exposure to the Adani Group, which has seen stock prices plummet over the controversial Hindenburg report and its FPO withdrawal.

    “As per the Reserve Bank’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable,” it said.

    Making a tangent reference to the Adani Group, the RBI said it is monitoring the exposure of Indian banking sector's exposure to a “certain business conglomerate”.

    Also read: FM Sitharaman on Adani: LIC, SBI exposure to group within permissible limits