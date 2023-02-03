English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    SBI exposure to Adani Group around 0.9%, says chairman

    SBI has not extended loans against shares and the stock price will not impact loans, Dinesh Kumar Khara has said

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
    State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

    State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

    Plummeting prices of Adani stocks will not affect the State Bank of India’s loans, chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on February 3, as concerns mount over banks’ exposure to the conglomerate.

    “We have not extended loans against shares. The stock price will not impact our loans,” Khara said, adding that SBI lent to those Adani projects that have tangible assets and adequate cash collections.

    “They are able to meet obligations and it is only 0.8-0.9 percent of our loan book. We do not see any challenges in servicing the loans,” he said during a post-earnings call.

    Also read: Hindenburg on Adani's 413-page rebuttal: Cannot obfuscate by nationalism