    Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks

    The seven listed companies of the Adani group, which is controlled by world's third richest man Gautam Adani, have an 85% downside on a fundamental basis due to sky-high valuations, Hindenburg said in the report.

    Reuters
    January 25, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    Adani signage (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Wednesday it holds short positions in India's Adani Group companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

    "Key listed Adani companies have also taken on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing," Hindenburg said.