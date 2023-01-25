Live News: US Dept of Justice sues Google over dominance of online ad market

January 25, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Ad spending on Twitter falls by over 70% in Dec: SMI Data

- According to a Reuters report, advertising spend on Twitter Inc dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk's takeover.

- The recent data by Standard Media Index comes (SMI) as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus. It has introduced a slew of initiatives to win back advertisers, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.

- According to the data, ad spending on Twitter in November fell 55% from last year despite these months traditionally being a time of higher ad spending as brands promote their products during the holiday season.