App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SoftBank may invest in health startup CureFit, deal to make Mukesh Bansal co a unicorn

The total size of the capital raise is still being discussed by the parties involved as talks are still at an early stage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SoftBank Vision Fund is in talks to invest over $200 million in Bengaluru-based healthcare and wellness startup CureFit, reports The Times of India. The deal, if it goes through, may push the Mukesh Bansal company’s valuation to unicorn status (over $1 billion).

The total size of the capital raise is still being discussed by the parties involved as talks are still at an early stage. The article quoted a source as saying that the investment amount may be around $200-250 million and SoftBank is likely to invest around $350 million.

The plan is to take CureFit global with this round of funding, the report stated. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Close

Recently, the startup had raised around $75 million from existing backers when its valuation stood at $500 million.

related news

Co-founded by former CEO of Myntra Mukesh Bansal, CureFit has mobilised over $245 million from its investors, including $120 million it raised last year and $75 million that it raised earlier this year. The company’s key investors -- Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital and Chiratae Ventures -- have all backed Bansal at Myntra as well. Its smaller investors include Ratan Tata-advised UC-RNT Fund and Piramals’ realty business in-charge Anand Piramal.

The health and wellness company opened with its fitness chain Cult.Fit and gradually expanded via its food delivery platform Eat.Fit, diagnostic services unit Care.Fit and its wellness unit Mind.Fit. With 130 Cult.Fit centres across the country, it plans to take this number to 250 across 10 cities by 2019-end.

SoftBank had recently led the investment in online grocery startup Grofers, which saw a significant increase in its valuation since its last round of funding in 2018.

According to news reports, the $100 billion fund already has 75 unicorns (privately held companies valued over $1 billion) within two years of its operation.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Business #CureFit #Mukesh Bansal #SoftBank Vision Fund #startups

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.