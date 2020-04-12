App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top 10 companies by market cap; RIL, HDFC Bank top gainers last week

The 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains.

The 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week ended April 9:
The 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week ended April 9:

ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,21,789.30 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 36,352.48 crore
10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,21,789.30 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 36,352.48 crore

9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,27,836.51 | Gain during the week: Rs 9,280.64 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,44,183.72 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 26,162.54 crore
8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,44,183.72 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 26,162.54 crore

7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,66,804.03 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,515.68 crore

Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,71,553.37 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 22,210.65 crore
6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,71,553.37 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 22,210.65 crore

HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,94,785.84 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,082.62 crore
5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,94,785.84 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,082.62 crore

HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 5,06,820.17 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 60,754.82 crore
4. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 5,06,820.17 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 60,754.82 crore

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps. HUL will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.(Image: Moneycontrol)
3. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 5,13,695.88 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 47,485.86 crore

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 6,62,633.62 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 41,839.09 crore

Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 7,72,883.49 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 89,383.67 crore
1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 7,72,883.49 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 89,383.67 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 01:33 pm

