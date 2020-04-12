Slideshow | Top 10 companies by market cap; RIL, HDFC Bank top gainers last week

The 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week ended April 9: 2/11 10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,21,789.30 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 36,352.48 crore 3/11 9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,27,836.51 | Gain during the week: Rs 9,280.64 crore 4/11 8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,44,183.72 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 26,162.54 crore 5/11 7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,66,804.03 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,515.68 crore 6/11 6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,71,553.37 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 22,210.65 crore 7/11 5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,94,785.84 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,082.62 crore 8/11 4. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 5,06,820.17 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 60,754.82 crore 9/11 3. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 5,13,695.88 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 47,485.86 crore 10/11 2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 6,62,633.62 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 41,839.09 crore 11/11 1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 7,72,883.49 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 89,383.67 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on Apr 12, 2020 01:33 pm