App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shipping Corp Q3 net profit surges 54% to Rs 295.25cr

Total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,281.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,100.66 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Tuesday reported a 54.12 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 295.25 crore for the quarter ended December on the back of higher income. The state-owned company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 191.57 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,281.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,100.66 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses rose to Rs 978.70 crore as against Rs 900.12 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Close

In a separate regulatory filing, the company said Luthra & Luthra Partners has been appointed as the legal advisor for strategic disinvestment of SCI.

related news

"Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Government of India...has appointed...RSSA Capital Advisors LLP as transaction advisor; Luthra & Luthra Partners as legal advisor and Protocol Insurance Surveyors & Loss Assessors Pvt Ltd as asset valuer," SCI said.

The government had last year kicked off a blockbuster disinvestment plan, lining up sale of five public sector units (PSUs), including majority stakes in SCI.

Starting out as a marginal liner shipping company, SCI has evolved into the largest Indian shipping company.

Its owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, phosphoric acid/chemical carriers, LPG/ammonia carriers and offshore supply vessels.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shipping Corporation of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.