App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBICAP, Carlyle join hands for a $1.5bn stressed assets fund: Report

Most of the funds will reportedly be raised from global investors, while SBI and Caryle will put in initial capital of Rs 1,000 crore each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private equity firm Carlyle Group and State Bank of India's investment banking arm have agreed to float an India-focused distressed asset fund, according to a Mint report.

The fund, a partnership between SBICAP Ventures and Carlyle, may raise as much as $1.5 billion, sources told the publication.

This is the first time both Carlyle and SBI have started a fund focused on India’s stressed assets market.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Carlyle and SBI have not yet responded to Mint’s requests for comment.

“Carlyle and SBICAP have signed an agreement in the last week of February to set up a separate asset management company that would exclusively look at distressed deals in India," a source told the paper.

Most of the funds will be raised from global investors, while SBI and Caryle will put in initial capital of Rs 1,000 crore each, the report said.

“The fund would primarily evaluate SBI’s stressed assets, but will be open to investing in any stressed case where turnaround is possible," another source told the paper.

The proportion of stressed corporate loans in India might rise to 9.9 percent of total loans by September 2020, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report in December.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #State Bank of India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.