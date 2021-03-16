English
SBI awarded mandate for first SOFR-linked ECB deal by Indian Oil

SBI and IOCL reached an important milestone in LIBOR transition with $100 million deal for five years.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
India's biggest public sector bank SBI (File image)

The State Bank of India (SBI) on March 16 announced that it has been awarded the mandate for the first secured overnight financing rate (SOFR)-linked external commercial borrowing (ECB) deal by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The $100 million deal between the country's biggest state-run lender and the largest public sector oil marketing company, for a period of five years, marked a key milestone in LIBOR transition, SBI said in a press release.

SOFR is an identified replacement for USD LIBOR which is expected to be phased out at the end of 2021. "The sunset has been triggered by the decision of Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK to not to compel contributing banks for LIBOR calculation after December 2021," the statement said.

"It is the first SOFR deal in the ECB space and the transaction demonstrates SBI’s position as a leader in aligning its systems and processes to embrace Alternate Reference Rates (ARRs)," said C Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director (International Banking Group) of SBI.

"IOCL, the largest public sector oil marketing company in India, by availing the first SOFR linked ECB, will set the pace for smooth transition by Indian corporates to ARR mechanism," he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #IOCL #Libor #SBI #SOFR #stocks
first published: Mar 16, 2021 06:31 pm

