REPL bags project to prepare GIS-based master plans for 5 cities in UP

Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL on July 22 said it has bagged a project to develop master plan for five cities, including Kanpur and Agra, in Uttar Pradesh.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL), which is listed on the NSE, is already working as project management consultant for smart cities of Varanasi, Kanpur, Dehradun and Indore.

In a statement, REPL said that it "has been awarded the project of formulation of Geographic Information System (GIS)-based master plans for AMRUT cities in Uttar Pradesh."

Under this project, the company will develop GIS-based master plans for Kanpur (1484 sq km), Unnao (161 sq km), Agra (1007 sq km), Firozabad (204 sq km) and Shikohabad (189 sq km), it added.

"Executing a digital mapping project is a great responsibility which UP government has bestowed upon us. Formulating GIS-based master plan for cities like Kanpur, Unnao, Agra, Firozabad, and Shikohabad has its own significance as all the cities are business and export hubs," said Pradeep Misra, CMD, REPL.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) switched to GIS-based master plans as part of the centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), enabling authorities to monitor the land use changes in real time and keep a check on violations, REPL said

While preparing the GIS-based master plans, REPL said it will analyse urban sprawl, study existing land use, assess future needs, determine the suitability of available land for various activities/uses, plan new road links, reserve land for public facilities and services, zone and frame suitable development promotion and control regulation.

REPL integrates a range of services to deliver end-to-end consultancy in diverse sectors. It manages projects right from the ideation stage and carries it through planning, designing, execution, and finally marketing.

The company posted a total income of Rs 53.46 crore during 2018-19 as against Rs 43.98 crore in the previous year.