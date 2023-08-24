Reliance Retail launches 'Yousta' fashion stores; first outlet in Hyderabad, all products below Rs 999

Yousta store will have QR-enabled screens for info-sharing, self-checkout counters

The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on August 24 announced the launch of youth-focused fashion retail format 'Yousta', with its first outlet opened in Hyderabad.

All the products at Yousta store are priced below Rs 999 and a majority of them are priced below Rs 499, Reliance Retail said in a media release.

“Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs," Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said.

The first Yousta store, in Hyderabad, is located in the city's Sarath City Mall.

The store will offer "housing unisex merchandise, character merchandise, a weekly refresh capsule", and will also "drop brand new looks in its 'Starring Now' collection every week, where the latest fashion is offered as a complete outfit with matching accessories", the release stated.

The stores will include "several tech touch points", including QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters, complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations, it added.

Apart from the brand’s first store in Hyderabad, the range of products offered at Yousta stores can also be accessed online through Ajio and JioMart platforms, the company noted.

