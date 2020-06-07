App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid subscribers: Here are the details

Reliance Jio is offering one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid users who recharge with offer-specific plans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@reliancejio
Image: Twitter/@reliancejio

Reliance Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid subscribers.

The telecom company is giving a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid customers who recharge with the Rs 401, Rs 2,599 plans, and Rs 612 or Rs 1,208 data vouchers.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 otherwise.

Close

Here’s how to get a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on Jio:

related news

> You will have to recharge your Jio account with one of the recharge plans which are offer-specific. These are Rs 401 monthly recharge plan, Rs 2,599 yearly recharge plan, and Rs 612 and Rs 1,208 data vouchers.

> Pick one of the plans mentioned above and recharge your Jio account. You will then be able to activate the free one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

> It is to be noted that to continue using Disney+ Hotstar VIP, you will need to keep your Jio account active with at least a base recharge plan.

> The offer is only valid for prepaid users. It was not immediately clear for how long the offer will be available.

It is also to be noted that this is a VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, not the Premium subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes local-language dubs of Disney movies, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Hotstar Specials, kids content, among other things.

Jio’s Disney+ Hotstar subscription offer comes days after Airtel launched a similar pack. Under the Airtel offer, a Rs 401 recharge will grant users 3GB of 4G data daily for 28 days bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Business #Disney #Hotstar #Jio #reliance jio #Technology #Telecom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.