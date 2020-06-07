Reliance Jio offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid subscribers: Here are the details

Reliance Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid subscribers.

The telecom company is giving a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid customers who recharge with the Rs 401, Rs 2,599 plans, and Rs 612 or Rs 1,208 data vouchers.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 otherwise.

Here’s how to get a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on Jio:

> You will have to recharge your Jio account with one of the recharge plans which are offer-specific. These are Rs 401 monthly recharge plan, Rs 2,599 yearly recharge plan, and Rs 612 and Rs 1,208 data vouchers.

> Pick one of the plans mentioned above and recharge your Jio account. You will then be able to activate the free one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

> It is to be noted that to continue using Disney+ Hotstar VIP, you will need to keep your Jio account active with at least a base recharge plan.

> The offer is only valid for prepaid users. It was not immediately clear for how long the offer will be available.

It is also to be noted that this is a VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, not the Premium subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes local-language dubs of Disney movies, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Hotstar Specials, kids content, among other things.

Jio’s Disney+ Hotstar subscription offer comes days after Airtel launched a similar pack. Under the Airtel offer, a Rs 401 recharge will grant users 3GB of 4G data daily for 28 days bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

