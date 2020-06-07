Reliance Jio offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid subscribers: Here are the details

Reliance Jio is offering one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid users who recharge with offer-specific plans.
Reliance Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid subscribers.
The telecom company is giving a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid customers who recharge with the Rs 401, Rs 2,599 plans, and Rs 612 or Rs 1,208 data vouchers.
The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 otherwise.
Here’s how to get a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on Jio:
> You will have to recharge your Jio account with one of the recharge plans which are offer-specific. These are Rs 401 monthly recharge plan, Rs 2,599 yearly recharge plan, and Rs 612 and Rs 1,208 data vouchers.
> Pick one of the plans mentioned above and recharge your Jio account. You will then be able to activate the free one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.
> It is to be noted that to continue using Disney+ Hotstar VIP, you will need to keep your Jio account active with at least a base recharge plan.
> The offer is only valid for prepaid users. It was not immediately clear for how long the offer will be available.It is also to be noted that this is a VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, not the Premium subscription.
Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399 for 1 year at no extra cost. #JioTogether #DisneyPlusHotstar#Recharge pic.twitter.com/A5CBfKFsFi
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 6, 2020
Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes local-language dubs of Disney movies, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Hotstar Specials, kids content, among other things.
Jio’s Disney+ Hotstar subscription offer comes days after Airtel launched a similar pack. Under the Airtel offer, a Rs 401 recharge will grant users 3GB of 4G data daily for 28 days bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.