Yamuna Expressway Authority launches scheme for 462 flats, eyes Rs 194 crore revenue

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a scheme for sale of 462 built-up multi-storey flats on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. These flats are located along the Yamuna Expressway, in Sector 22D, and priced between Rs 42 lakh and Rs 43 lakh, officials privy to the development said.

A YEIDA official said that only 2BHK flats are being offered in the current scheme and are free from all encumbrances.

“Registration for the scheme has been thrown open to the public from August 2. Since it is an open ended scheme there will be no fixed last date to apply. The flats are ready for possession and the allotment of these flats will be through a lucky draw,” the official told Moneycontrol, requesting anonymity.

The height of each tower will be stilt-plus-16 floors and these are located at a prime location in Sector 22D. The Authority aims to earn around Rs 194 crore by selling these flats.

Strategic location

The YEIDA official said that the Authority is hopeful of getting a good response as these flats are located adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway and in close proximity to the Buddha International Circuit formula one racetrack, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the proposed Film City, and the upcoming Noida International Airport.

“This region will be robustly connected with the upcoming airport and Greater Noida through different modes of transport such as pod taxi, metro rail, feeder and city buses,” the official said.

Per the brochure for the project, the size of each unit is 1,074.88 square feet, while the carpet area is 969.64 square feet. The registration amount or EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) amount has been kept at Rs 4.23 lakh.

Interested applicants can download the application form and brochure from the Authority's website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com by paying a fee of Rs 500, excluding GST. Bank of Baroda is the banking partner for the scheme and will provide a loan facility both for the EMD and housing finance, officials said.