Land acquisition for third phase of Noida airport to start from September-end

Under Construction Noida International Airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will start acquiring land for the third phase of the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar from September-end this year. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification for the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) of the same.

The Authority’s CEO, Arun Vir Singh, said that the SIA will be completed by August 30 and other processes, including the approval of the SIA report, are likely to be done by September, paving the way for land acquisition to begin in September-October. Over 2,000 hectares of land is to be acquired in the third phase.

According to the notification, the SIA will be conducted by the Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, under the provisions of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013, and it will be completed by August 30, 2023.

The notification stated that approximately 2,053 hectares of land is to be acquired from 14 villages in Jewar tehsil of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The villages where land is to be acquired include Thora, Neemka Shahjahanpur, Khwajpur, Ramner, Kishorpur, Banwaribans, Parohi, Mukimpur Shiwara, Jewar Bangar, Sabauta Mustafabad, Ahmadpur Chauroli, Dayanatpur, Bankapur, and Rohi.

In the notification, the state government observed that the upcoming airport will lead to the development of industry in the vicinity, generate employment, and boost exports. The airport will also help grow tourism.

Singh said that the land acquired under third phase will be utilised largely for construction of three runways of the airport, along with other facilities.

“The SIA will be completed by August 30 and I hope that other formalities, including the submission and approval of the report, will be completed in September 2023. Thereafter we hope to start the land acquisition process, either by the end of September or in October first week,” Singh told Moneycontrol.

He also said that the distribution of compensation for land acquired for the second phase of the airport project has started earlier this month.

In the first phase 1,365 hectares of land was acquired by the Authority, while in the second phase another 1,364 hectares was acquired.

The airport is expected to open in September 2024. The airport’s proximity to the Yamuna Expressway will facilitate tourist travel to Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan.