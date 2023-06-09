Yamuna Expressway Authority launches data centre scheme, eyes Rs 220 crore revenue

For representational purpose

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has kicked off a scheme for allotment of data centre plots. The scheme opens on June 12 and the last date to apply will be July 3, officials said. Under the scheme, five plots located in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway are being offered and will be allotted through e-auction. The authority aims to earn Rs 220 crore from the sale of these data centre plots.

A YEIDA official said the e-auction will be conducted on July 17.

“Under the scheme, three plots measuring 40,000 square metres and two plots of 20,000 square metres, all located in Sector 28, have been put on sale. We are expecting a revenue of around Rs 220.6 crore from the e-auction of these plots,” the official told Moneycontrol.

According to the scheme document, the reserved rate of bidding for a 20,000 sq m plot ranges from Rs 14,088 per sq m to Rs 15,496.8 per sq m, depending on the location of the plot. Reserve rate for bidding for 40,000 sq m plots range between Rs 12,819 per sq m and Rs 14,100.90 per sq m. The per-square metre rate is lower for 40,000 square metre plots because of the larger area.

Prime location

The YEIDA official quoted above said that the authority is anticipating good response for the scheme as data centre plots are in demand these days and companies are willing to invest in this sector.

He said that these plots are close to the proposed Film City, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the upcoming Noida International Airport and medical devices park and toy park, among others. A leather manufacturing park and handicraft park are also being developed by YEIDA in Sector 28.

Interested parties can download application forms from the authority’s website, www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com, and submit application online through single-window portal Nivesh Mitra at www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in

Officials said that several services are being developed in the region to boost connectivity. These include the proposed metro line between the under-construction Noida International Airport and Greater Noida and pod taxi services between the proposed Film City and the upcoming airport.

Also Read: Tenders for India’s first pod taxi project along Yamuna Expressway to be floated next week