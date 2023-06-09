Tenders for India’s first pod taxi project along Yamuna Expressway to be floated next week

For Representational purpose

The project to start “India’s first pod taxi”, or Personalised Rapid Transit (PRT), which will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport with the proposed Film City, has been given the go-ahead by Uttar Pradesh’s PPP Bid Evaluation Committee, at a meeting in Lucknow.

With the nod from the committee, tenders for the pod taxi project are likely to be invited by next week, officials aware of the development said.

Pod taxis are small automated vehicles that are designed to transport a small number of passengers quickly and efficiently between designated stations. The vehicles are often designed to be modular, so that they can be easily coupled together to form longer trains during periods of high demand.

According to officials, a detailed project report (DPR) has already been submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government. Last month a presentation of 18 functional and proposed PRT projects in different countries was made before the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which is executing the project. Later, the presentation report was submitted to the state government for its inclusion in the DPR, which was prepared by the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA, said that a meeting of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) bid evaluation committee was held in Lucknow on June 7, where a discussion on the request for proposal (RFP) document was held. “The Pod Taxi or PRT project got the nod from the committee and the tenders for the project will be floated next week. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 671 crore,” Singh told Moneycontrol.

He added that since the project was worth less than Rs 1,000 crore a Cabinet nod would not be required before inviting the bids for the project.

Singh said that there will be 12 stations on the 14.6-km route connecting Noida International Airport in Jewar with the proposed Film City in sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

It will be an entirely elevated corridor that will start from Jewar airport and pass through Handicraft Park, Apparel Park, MSME Park in sector 29, industrial units in sector 32, and the Toy Park in sector 33, before culminating at Film City in sector 21.

According to a YEIDA official, this will be India’s first pod taxi service, and it will be developed on the PPP model. The track of the pod taxi will be 100 metres above the road, passing through different sectors. After the pod taxis become operational, over 35,000 passengers are expected to use the service daily, officials said.