World Environment Day: RWAs unite for greener initiatives across India's real estate sector

RWAs in Delhi have started rejuvenating parks in their neighborhood.

In times when pollution and climate change make headlines, it is imperative that residents of housing societies take upon themselves the responsibility of preserving the environment and try to be self-sufficient.

On Environment Day, Moneycontrol looks at some green initiatives taken by housing societies in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. While there are a few societies that have worked towards becoming self-sufficient in power by harnessing solar energy, others have directed efforts at preserving water resources.

Last year, a report by McKinsey noted that real estate is central to global climate change mitigation efforts. It pointed out that real estate drives approximately 39 percent of total global emissions. Approximately 11 percent of these emissions are generated by manufacturing materials used in buildings (including steel and cement), while the rest is emitted from buildings themselves and by generating the energy that powers buildings.

A whiff of fresh air in polluted Delhi

Delhi-NCR grapples with air pollution every year, especially with the onset of winter. Real estate remains a major contributor to air pollution after stubble burning. However, Ranjit Singh, former president of Defence Colony RWA in Delhi, believes that today homebuyers have become more conscious about green initiatives compared to five years back.

The colony, housing over 6,000 apartments, recently installed a solar panel that resulted in a major dip in its electricity costs.

"Today, we are already in the process of installing another one for the clubhouse. And seeing the benefits of energy conservation, individual homebuyers have started installing solar panels in their houses and water harvesting pits," he added.

Solar panels installed by RWA in Bengaluru.

Protecting Bengaluru

Bengaluru often makes the headlines for floods and encroachments due to rapid unplanned development. However, over the last few years, several resident welfare associations (RWAs) have geared up for green transformation within their own apartment complexes.

For example, homebuyers of Century Saras in Yelahanka, which has about 128 apartments, saved 10.8 crore litres of water annually thanks to several sustainable initiatives.

In 2020, the RWA installed 50 kW of solar rooftop panels at an investment of Rs 30 lakh. Today, the common areas do not draw any electricity from the local supply.

"Some months, when we draw more electricity from the solar panels, we often sell them to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). Today, we have managed to save 22-24 percent of the maintenance cost from environmental initiatives. This could go up to about 40 percent," Satish Mallya, one of the members of the association and also a member of the Bengaluru Apartment Federation, said.

Reviving Mumbai

A part of Mumbai, spread across ecologically-sensitive zones, is witnessing revival thanks to a group of RWAs.

Opposite Harish Pandey's apartment in Dahisar West adjacent to Link Road, lies about 400 acres of mangrove wetland. However, over the years due to illegal construction and encroachments, large parts of the wetland started disappearing.

About 25-30 RWAs in the area came together, pitching in at least Rs 11 per family to raise funds for the rejuvenation of these ecologically sensitive areas. The homebuyers moved the Supreme Court to save the wetland that also acted as a major carbon sink.

After about three years, the court ruled in their favour and the mangrove forest was revived. "Today, the rejuvenation has boosted the biodiversity in the area. Not just birds, it has boosted local economies like the lives of fishermen who live in the area," Pandey said.