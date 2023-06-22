Suhana Khan buys agricultural land in Alibag for Rs 12.91 crore

The land parcel bought by Suhana Khan is located at Thal village in Alibag. (Image source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has bought agricultural land spread across an area of 1.5 acre with three structures on it in Alibag in Raigad district for Rs 12.91 crore, documents shared by IndexTap.com showed.

Suhana, who will be seen as an actor for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, has bought the land parcel with three structures (1,750 sq ft, 420 sq ft and 48 sq ft carpet area) on it from Anjali Khote and two other family members.

The land parcel is located at Thal village in Alibag in Raigad district, the agreement for sale said.

She has paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh on the transaction, the document showed. The deal was registered on June 1, 2023.

Moneycontrol is awaiting the response to email queries sent to Suhana's office.

The actress’ film's teaser was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo recently. The Archies is a live-action musical based on the characters of the popular American comics of the same name.

In 2021, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, had bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai. She even took a home loan of Rs 23 crore from a bank to buy the property.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor buys triplex worth Rs 39 crore in Mumbai

Also Read: Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 4-bedroom Alibaug villa

Also Read: Deepika Padukone buys bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore

Several celebrities and industrialists have bungalows in Alibag such as Navin Agarwal of Vedanta Resources, Gautam Singhania of Raymonds, Prakash Mody of Unichem Labs Ltd, Salil Parekh of Infosys, Sanjay Nayar of KKR, Falguni Nayar of Nyka and equity investor Deven Mehta, brokers said.

Bungalows in Alibag are spread across one acre to 10 acres and are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 70 crore depending on the location, local brokers told Moneycontrol.