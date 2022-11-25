Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 4-bedroom Alibaug villa

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika. (Image: Instagram/AnushkaSharma, file)

The first look of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s luxurious villa in Alibaug near Mumbai are out. Designed by Sussanne Khan and a Cape Town-based architectural firm, the four-bedroom villa is part of a project by Avas Wellness, a luxury wellness company founded by hospitality entrepreneur Aditya Kilachand.

The project contains eco-friendly homes, a spa and wellness centre, multi-cuisine cafes, jogging tracks and a pool.

The contemporary villa, which reportedly are in line with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s aesthetics, has a monochromatic scheme with “rustic wood elements, sharp finishes interspersed with textures and prints that add an element of chic playfulness,” Architectural Digest India reports.

The photos shared feature a private pool, a 10-seater dining table that overlooks an open area with a glass wall, a vast living room with a high ceiling and white sofas. There’s greenery both inside and outside the mansion.

The villa is priced between Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 13 crore, The Economic Times reported. Apart from four bedrooms and a private pool, the villa has two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, ample outdoor space and staff quarters, the report said.

Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought an eight-acre land parcel in Alibaug for around Rs 20 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The former Indian cricket captain and the actor, through their authorised signatory Vikas Kohli, bought the land parcel of size 3350 sq. An amount of Rs 19.24 crore was paid for the property. The sale was registered on September 1, the documents showed.

The cricketer star has also leased a portion of a bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu. The bungalow is owned by the family of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar. Kohli will be using it for his new restaurant One8 Commune, reports said.

A portion of Gouri Kunj has been leased to Kohli for a period of five years. One8 chain has restro-bars in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.