Stamp department issues notices to 88 builders for not registering nearly 13,000 flats in Noida and Greater Noida

The stamp and registration department of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued show cause notices to 88 builders across the district for not registering flats despite getting occupancy certificates (OCs), completion certificates (CCs), and sub-lease deed clearances from the respective authorities. The district administration has warned these developers of strict action if they fail to execute registries within a fortnight.

According to data provided by the administration, there are nearly 13,000 flats in Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway region where there are no dues pending against builders and yet flats have not been registered.

A senior official of the stamp and registration department said that the district administration had convened a meeting of developers last week where they were asked the reasons for the delay in flat registration and also ordered to get the registries done in 15 days’ time.

The official said that show cause notices have been issued to a total of 88 builders for non-registration of flats in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) areas.

"As many as 66 builders of the Noida Authority, 20 builders of the Greater Noida Authority, and two builders of the Yamuna Authority have been served show cause notices for non-registration of flats by the department," the official told Moneycontrol.

He said that there were as many as 12,859 flats across the three authorities – Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, and Yamuna Expressway Authority – where there are no pending dues and permission for sub-lease deeds having been granted. These flats have also been granted OCs and CCs, but still, the registry is not being executed by developers.

"Out of 12,859 flats where registry is yet to be done, 3,493 flats are in the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, 1,587 flats in YEIDA, and 7,779 flats are unregistered in the Noida Authority," the official said.

In the meeting that was chaired by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vandita Srivastava, builders cited reasons such as pending payments from homebuyers that were delaying the registry. Developers also informed the administration that, in some cases, homebuyers were abroad, and hence, it was taking time to register the flats, the official said.

He said that builders also informed the administration that there were also some minor issues, as in some cases bank NOCs have not been granted against flats and some are unsold.

The ADM directed officials of the stamp and registration department to take cognizance of the problems being faced by homebuyers and builders and ensure the registry of flats in a time-bound manner, the official quoted above said.

Gautam Budh Nagar district executed as many as 16,863 flat registries and earned Rs 656.72 crore until February 28 in the financial year 2022-23.

The official said that special camps will be organised for the registration of these flats in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Authority regions.