Noida Authority asks builders to register 1,097 flats in 21 projects or face action

Noida homebuyers stage a protest. (For representational purpose)

The Noida Authority has released a list of developers and projects where around 1,100 registries are pending even as the Authority has directed builders of these projects to execute registries or face action.

The authority noted that though there were no dues pending against developers of the projects mentioned in the list, as many as 1,097 registries are pending across 21 projects.

According to the public notice issued by the Authority, names of the builder projects where registries are pending despite no dues include AIMS Max Gardenia Developers Private Limited (401 registries), Apex Dream Home Private Limited (101), Maxbliss Constructions (123 registries), AIMS RG Angel Promoters Private Limited (111), I V County Pvt Ltd (88), Purvanchal Project Pvt Ltd (47), Gulshan Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (49), Orion Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd (41), Rani Promotors (34), E-Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (29), Nexgen Infracon (17), Indosam Infra Pvt Ltd (16), Valuent Infra Developers (15), Gulshan Homes Private Limited (7), Divine India Pvt Ltd (6), IITL Nimbus Hyde Park (6), Imperial Housing Venture (3), Paras Seasons Heaven (2), and one registry is pending in Sunworld Developers Pvt Ltd.

The Authority said although approval has been given for the registry of these flats, the buyers are deprived of ownership rights as builders are not getting these registries executed. “The registry of about 1,097 flats in 21 builder projects is stuck on developers’ part as the Authority has given permission to execute registries. If they do not execute registries in these projects, action will be taken against builders as per the terms of the lease deed and provisions of RERA,” the Authority noted.

There was no immediate response from developers on the development. The copy will be updated after getting a response.