Greater Noida builders told to register 4,000 flats or face regulatory action

Builders in Greater Noida have been asked to register over 4,000 apartments or face regulatory action.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has issued a list of developers and projects where registration of more than 4,000 apartments is pending. It directed the builders of these projects to execute the registries or face action, authority officials said.

Officials said the registries had not been done even though no dues were pending against the developers. A GNIDA official said buyers are deprived of ownership rights of these flats as builders are not getting them registered.

“Due to the negligence of the builders, the registry of about 4,018 flats of 20 builder projects is stuck,” said Saumya Srivastava, OSD (builder department), GNIDA. “So now the authority has also published project-wise public notice to inform the buyers and also uploaded the list on the website. The authority has warned these builders that if they do not get these flats registered in the name of the buyers soon, action will be taken against them as per the terms of the lease deed and provisions of RERA.”

He said the authority has given several relief provisions, including issuing building or tower-wise completion certificates, to facilitate the registration but many builders are still negligent.

Suresh Garg, CMD of Nirala Worlds, said, "The figure of 48 registries pending my project is wrong as only 15-16 registries are pending. These are pending because of a number of trivial issues as in some cases bank NOC has not been granted against flats and some are unsold. All these registries will be executed soon."

Nirala World is one of the developers in the list where registries are pending.

There was no immediate response from other developers approached by Moneycontrol for comment on the matter.

GNIDA noted that following the directions of CEO Ritu Maheshwari, regular registration camps are being organised in the authority’s office premises. The authority appealed to buyers of flats in the listed projects with completion certificates to put pressure on the builder to get their flats registered.