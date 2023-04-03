Homebuyers write letters to UP CM over delay in possession of flats, pending registries

The residents have been staging protests for 17 weeks every Sunday to press for their demands concerning pending registries and delays in possession of flats.

Mahendra Pratap Jaiswal, a resident of Supertech Eco Village-2 in Greater Noida West, has been running from pillar to post for the last six years to get the registry of his home done, but to no avail.

“I have been living in Supertech Eco Village-2 for the last six years, but the registry of my flat is yet to be done. I have been making rounds of offices of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the developer, but to no avail. Due to connivance of the Authority and the builders, the registry is pending. Please take cognisance of the plight of homebuyers and provide a solution to this problem,” Jaiswal wrote in his letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Jaiswal is not alone. Hundreds of homebuyers in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, have written postcard letters to the UP CM over the issue of pending registries and incomplete projects. They have urged Adityanath to help homebuyers get possession of their homes and start registry of flats.

In their postcards to the UP CM, homebuyers also alleged that the stalemate between the builders and the Authority is taking a toll on the registry of flats as they have been waiting for the registry of their homes for the last five-six years.

Development authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar – Noida Authority, GNIDA and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) – have stopped registry of flats in those projects where builders have not cleared their dues.

As per Gautam Budh Nagar registration department data, till February 28, only 16,800 flats were registered in financial year 2022-23 in the entire district, earning Rs 656.72 crore. Data of March 2023 is yet to be compiled.

Residents also staged a protest at the Ek Murti roundabout in Noida Extension to raise their issues of pending registries and incomplete projects under the aegis of the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) on April 2.

The residents have been staging protests for 17 weeks every Sunday to press for their demands concerning pending registries and delays in possession of flats.

Abhishek Kumar, president of NEFOWA, said that the protest against pending registries had been going on for 17 weeks now, but the authorities have not taken cognisance of the homebuyers’ plight.

“The common homebuyer is suffering due to the nexus between the Authority and the builders. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also knows our problems, but still, we are suffering. Homebuyers have decided to again apprise him of their plight. So, they have penned down their grievance on postcards. These postcards will be sent to the UP CM on Wednesday,” Kumar told Moneycontrol.

Anurag Khare, a resident of Noida Extension, said that he had booked a flat in 2010, but got possession in 2019 after a lot of struggle. However, the registry is yet to be done.

“For the last four years, I have been trying to get the registry of my flat done, but there has been no success so far. In the absence of a registry, the homebuyers do not have ownership rights. Since we do not have ownership rights, we cannot sell our flat and also we will not get any claim on the house in case of any calamity. We appeal to the CM to pay attention to the homebuyers’ plight and resolve the issue,” Khare said.

Another homebuyer, Amit Kumar Sinha, a resident of Sector 16B in Noida Extension, said that he had booked his flat in 2018, but even after five years he is yet to get possession of his flat.

CM Adityanath had, last month, met a delegation of homebuyers from Noida Extension in Lucknow and assured them of resolving their issues of pending registries and delay in possession of flats.

Approximately one lakh homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida have been forced to wait to get their homes registered because builders have either not paid the dues to the authorities or their projects are incomplete.

According to officials, there are 45,000 to 50,000 unregistered flats in projects where completion certificates have been issued across the district. They said that the average potential income from the registry of these flats is expected to range between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore.

Builders owe the authorities approximately Rs 40,000 crore ― Rs 26,000 crore to the Noida Authority and nearly Rs 14,000 crore to the Greater Noida Authority.