Remove construction, demolition waste at twin towers site, Noida Authority tells Edifice Engineering

Representative image.

Noida Authority on September 28 directed Edifice Engineering, the firm tasked with demolishing the twin towers in Noida, to start removing construction and demolition waste from the site beginning September 29 and complete the exercise by November 28 as per the Supreme Court order.

The Supertech twin towers demolition has left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris which is being recycled. Around 50,000 tonnes of debris will be used for filing the pit of the Supertech towers, while the remaining 30,000 tonnes is being transported to Noida's construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80 where it will be processed scientifically.

In a statement on September 28, the Noida Authority said, "The work of moving the construction and demolition waste should start by the Edifice Engineering from September 29, and should be completed by November 28, as per the Supreme Court orders.”

Edifice Engineering has also been directed to complete the repair work of the boundary wall of (the adjoining housing complex) ATS Village that was damaged during the demolition on August 28 by October 15, 2022, as per the original design and material, it said.

These orders were passed during a meeting chaired by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. Representatives from Edifice Engineering, Supertech Ltd, Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association, and ATS Village Apartments Owners Association attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Edifice Engineering informed us that they had removed the debris of the damaged wall and replaced the toughened glass. Reports of vibration monitoring, visual inspection, and crack gauge reading have also been submitted to the Authority.

The Authority directed that these reports be examined by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

Supertech was directed to submit the post demolition structural audit report by September 30. The authority also directed Supertech to pay Edifice Engineering immediately as per the Supreme Court order.

Supertech's illegal twin towers located in Noida Sector 93A were demolished in a controlled implosion on August 28 following a Supreme Court order. The apex court had ruled that the towers were in violation of norms and were a result of a nexus between Supertech and some Noida authority officials.

On September 7, the Noida Authority laid down a detailed roadmap for completing post-demolition work at the twin towers' site which included a direction to Supertech to submit the structural audit report of the adjoining towers by September 28.