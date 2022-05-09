English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Rajan Bharti Mittal sells Vasant Vihar property for Rs 45 crore

    Last year, Mittal had bought a 1,200-square yard property at Delhi's Shanti Niketan for around Rs 85 crore.

    Vandana Ramnani
    Several ultra-high net-worth individuals looking for larger homes post the pandemic have bought houses in the national capital.

    Several ultra-high net-worth individuals looking for larger homes post the pandemic have bought houses in the national capital.

    Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice-chairman and managing director of Bharti Enterprises, has sold a 514.21 sq m (5,534.91 sq ft) property in Delhi’s tony Vasant Vihar area for Rs 45 crore, property documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    The sale deed was registered on April 19, 2022.

    The buyer, named Ankit Jain according to the deed, could not be contacted.

    The article will be updated once Rajan Bharti Mittal responds.

    Brokers said the property is a corner house that commands a value of around Rs 6-7 lakh per sq yard. “This is a bullish rate thanks largely due to the supply-demand mismatch for standalone bungalows in the capital. The property is a corner house, a location preferred by several buyers,” said Rohit Chopra of SanD Advisory Pvt Ltd, a property consultancy firm.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year, Mittal had bought a 1,200-sq yard property at Delhi’s upmarket Shantiniketan for around Rs 85 crore.

    Several ultra-high net-worth individuals looking for larger homes post the pandemic have bought houses in the national capital. There has been a flurry of high-end deals in the Delhi market since last year, almost all in premium South Delhi localities.

    On February 2, a bungalow spread over 1,205 sq m (12,970 sq. ft) in south Delhi’s West End area was sold for Rs 91.5 crore. The property was bought by Vikram Ahuja of Ahuja Radios, the documents showed.

    Also ReadAmitabh Bachchan Sells South Delhi property Sopaan for Rs 23 crore

    A 1,200 sq yard property in Panchsheel Park, also in South Delhi, was sold to a Kolkata-based buyer for Rs 85 crore in 2022. Another property in Vasant Vihar was picked up by a local developer for about Rs 60 crore, while a two-apartment bungalow in Jor Bagh located on a 600 sq. yard plot was sold to two buyers for about Rs 28 crore each the same year, local brokers said.

    Last year, JC Chaudhary, founder of tutorial chain Aakash Educational Services, bought a 2,000 sq. yard property in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar for over Rs 100 crore and later the same year purchased a 5-acre farmhouse in south Bijwasan for about Rs 96 crore. The transactions took place soon after Byju’s, India’s biggest online education startup, signed a deal to acquire Aakash for $1 billion in April 2021.

    Last year, Anil Gupta, promoter of KEI Industries, a housing wire and cable maker, bought a property spread over 2,000 sq. yards in Shantiniketan area for Rs 140 crore.

    Sunil Vachani, chairman of Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer of electronic goods, purchased a 1,250-sq yard bungalow in Golf Links for about Rs 170 crore last year.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #property #Real Estate #Vasant Vihar
    first published: May 9, 2022 06:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.