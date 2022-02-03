MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi property 'Sopaan' for Rs 23 crore

    The buyer is CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than three decades.

    Moneycontrol News

    Amitabh Bachchan has sold a South Delhi property, where his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan had resided earlier, for Rs 23 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com have showed.

    The house named 'Sopaan' is located in Gulmohar Park area.

    The buyer is  CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than three decades.

    According to the document shared by Zapkey.com, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre (2100 sq ft) home was completed on December 7, 2021.

    The property has been sold through attorney Rajesh Yadav. There was no response from Yadav.

    Close

    Related stories

    Avni was quoted by Economic Times as saying that “We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset.”

    Brokers said that the transaction was at market rates.

    The actor owns several properties in Mumbai.

    Last year, the actor rented a duplex unit in Mumbai for Rs 10 lakh per month for two years to actress Kriti Sanon.

    Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan last year also rented out the ground floor of the Vatsa and Ammu bungalows in Juhu, Mumbai, to State Bank of India for 15 years at a rent of Rs 18.9 lakh per month. The lease deal was registered on September 28, 2021.

    Both bungalows are located next to Jalsa, where the family currently resides. The property rented to SBI is spread over an area of 3,150 sq ft, the documents showed.

    Last year, the actor had also bought a 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai worth Rs 31 crore in a project Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group. The Bollywood actor bought the property in December 2020 but registered it only in April 2021. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is 2 percent of Rs 31 crore, taking advantage of Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver of 2 percent until March 31, 2021.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Delhi #property #Real Estate #sale
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.