Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi property 'Sopaan' for Rs 23 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has sold a South Delhi property, where his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan had resided earlier, for Rs 23 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com have showed.

The house named 'Sopaan' is located in Gulmohar Park area.

The buyer is CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than three decades.

According to the document shared by Zapkey.com, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre (2100 sq ft) home was completed on December 7, 2021.

The property has been sold through attorney Rajesh Yadav. There was no response from Yadav.

Avni was quoted by Economic Times as saying that “We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset.”

Brokers said that the transaction was at market rates.

The actor owns several properties in Mumbai.

Last year, the actor rented a duplex unit in Mumbai for Rs 10 lakh per month for two years to actress Kriti Sanon.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan last year also rented out the ground floor of the Vatsa and Ammu bungalows in Juhu, Mumbai, to State Bank of India for 15 years at a rent of Rs 18.9 lakh per month. The lease deal was registered on September 28, 2021.

Both bungalows are located next to Jalsa, where the family currently resides. The property rented to SBI is spread over an area of 3,150 sq ft, the documents showed.