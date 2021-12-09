MARKET NEWS

Real Estate

Amitabh Bachchan rents Andheri duplex flat for Rs 10 lakh a month to Kriti Sanon

Sanon has paid a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh. The property on the 27th and 28th floors of the Atlantis building has four car parks.

Vandana Ramnani

Amitabh Bachchan has rented a duplex unit in Mumbai for Rs 10 lakh per month for two years to actress Kriti Sanon, according to the registered rent agreement accessed through Indextap.com.


The apartment is located on the floors 27 and 28 of the Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Sanon has paid a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh. The apartment comes with four car parks.


The leave and licence agreement was registered on November 12. The lease term is for a period of 24 months from October 16, 2021 to October 15, 2023, the documents showed.


Response from Rajesh Yadav, the actor’s authorised representative, and Sanon is awaited.


Sanon made her debut with the Telugu psychological thriller Nenokkadine in 2014. She has starred in Hindi films such as Bareilly ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do.

Bachchan had bought the 5,184-sqft property worth Rs 31 crore in Atlantis through a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group in December 2020 but registered it only in April 2021. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is 2 percent of Rs 31 crore, taking advantage of the Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver of 2 percent until March 31, 2021.This made the per square feet value of the property around Rs 60,000, according to property brokers and real estate agents who do business in those areas.


Actress Sunny Leone had registered a 12th floor apartment in the same project which she had bought for Rs 16 crore on March 28, 2021. Bollywood director and producer Aanand L Rai, known for his romantic-comedy films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Zerohad also bought a duplex apartment in the same project.


The project Atlantis by Crystal Pride Developers has only 34 apartments, which means the density is low, one of the local brokers said.

In September 2021, Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek had rented out the ground floor of the Vatsa and Ammu bungalows in Juhu, Mumbai, to State Bank of India for 15 years at a rent of Rs 18.9 lakh per month. Both the bungalows are located next to Jalsa, where the family currently resides. The property rented to SBI is spread over an area of 3,150 sq ft, the documents showed.

Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Kriti Sanon #mumbai #property #Real Estate
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:49 pm

