Property prices increase by around 7 percent across top 8 cities: Report

An increase in the cost of construction has led to a rise in housing prices by an average of 7 percent across the top eight cities during 2022, a report by PropTiger.com has said.
Gurugram saw the maximum increase in average prices in 2022 at 13 percent. The rates were in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,200 per sq ft, followed by Bengaluru at 9 percent (Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,200 per sq ft) and Pune at 8 percent (Rs 5,500-Rs 5,700 per sq ft).
According to the data, the housing prices in Ahmedabad went up by an average of 7 percent year-on-year in 2022 to Rs 3,600-3,800 per square feet.
In Delhi NCR, the prices of residential properties rose 9 percent to Rs 4,800-5,000 per square feet. Among two major markets of Delhi-NCR, Gurugram saw a surge of 13 percent to Rs 7,000-7,200 per square feet while Noida witnessed a growth of 7 percent to Rs 5,400-5,600 per square feet, the report said.