MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Omaxe leases 10.5 lakh sq ft in April-October 2021-22

In Greater Noida, the company has leased 6.77 lakh sq. ft., 2.95 lakh sq. ft. in Lucknow, 58,222 sq. ft. in Faridabad, and 20,000 sq. ft. in Amritsar

Moneycontrol News

Omaxe Limited has leased a cumulative area of 10.53 lakh sq. ft. across its commercial properties in Greater Noida, Faridabad, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Amritsar so far in the fiscal year 2021-22.

In Greater Noida, the company has leased 6.77 lakh sq. ft., 2.95 lakh sq. ft. in Lucknow, 58,222 sq. ft. in Faridabad, and 20,000 sq. ft. in Amritsar, the company said.

The leased area will comprise brands in various categories like retail, hospitality, F&B, entertainment and gaming, services among others, the company said.

“With the rapid pace of vaccination and unlocking of the economy, a pent-up demand, bigger than last year, is being witnessed. Mall occupancy has gone up across cities and retail sales have touched 90% of the pre-pandemic levels owing to increased consumer spending. The festive season is expected to skyrocket retail sales further,” said Jatin Goel, director, Omaxe Ltd.

Currently, Omaxe has 16 operational commercial properties comprising malls, offices, serviced/studio apartments, and high streets across 10 cities and four states.

Close

Related stories

“We are hopeful that the retailers in our malls and high street will be able to cash in on the festive season rush and we are making every effort to bring footfall through events, brand mix, and state-of-the-art amenities,” Goel said.

The increased economic activity, reverse migration, and infrastructure development in tier 2/3 cities have brought corporates, businesses, and retailers into these cities. As a result, retailers have thronged into these cities and corporates have been looking at spaces to operate small-to-mid-sized offices.

Currently, the company is undertaking the construction of five commercial projects in New Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Faridabad.

The leasing of the company's upscale project Omaxe Chowk in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk is expected to begin soon.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #commercial #Omaxe Ltd #properties #Real Estate
first published: Nov 5, 2021 12:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.