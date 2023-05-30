Noida Authority e-auctions three duplex villas, one MIG flat for Rs 6.47 crore

For representational purpose

The Noida Authority has sold three duplex villas and a MIG (middle-income group) flat for Rs 6.47 crore through e-auction, which is Rs 43 lakh more than the cumulative base price of these properties, it stated.

According to the authority, these properties were sold through the e-auction conducted on May 30. The allotment letters in favour of successful allottees will be issued soon.

The duplex villas had a super area of 1,937 square feet (sq ft). They are located in Sector 135 while the MIG flat is in Sector 62. The base price of the duplex villas was kept at Rs 1.79 crore while that of the MIG flat was around Rs 66.4 lakh.

“The duplex villas were sold at a higher amount than the base price in the e-auction. The cumulative base price of three duplex villas and one MIG flat was Rs 6.04 lakh while these properties were sold at Rs 6.47 crore. The authority earned Rs 43 lakh more than the reserved price during the e-auction,” the Authority noted.

The Noida Authority had in January 2023 launched a scheme for the e-auction of 24 flats, including three duplexes, five MIG and 16 HIG flats. The last date to apply in the scheme was January 31 which was extended twice due to tepid response from homebuyers. Applications were received for only four properties – three duplex villas and one MIG flat.