    Mumbai reports over 8.6k property registrations in January, down 7% from December 2022

    According to the data, January 2023 is the second-best January month in the last 10 years following January 2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image

    Mumbai city and suburbs reported 8,694 registrations of property in January 2023, which is more than 7 percent less than December 2022, according to data from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

    Further, the daily average property registration stood at 280 registrations in January 2023, making it the second-best January month in the last 10 years after January 2021. January 2021 had the benefit of the stamp duty cut, which led to the highest average daily sale of 336 units for that month.

    Of the total properties registered, 84 percent were residential while 16 percent were non-residential properties. As January 2023, recorded over 8,694 property registrations, the government collected over Rs 658 crore in 2023, said Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.


