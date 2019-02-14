Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India in third position in list of LEED green buildings

Residential projects will drive the growth in the next few years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After China and Canada, India is ranked third with more than 899 LEED-certified projects totaling more than 24.81 million gross square meters of space, as per the US Green Building Council (USGBC) ranking.

The list ranks countries and regions in terms of cumulative LEED-certified gross square meters as of December 31, 2018 and represents 7,797 certified projects totaling more than 210 million gross square meters of space. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the world's most widely used green building program with 96,275 registered and certified projects in more than 167 countries and territories.

The list recognises markets that are using LEED to create healthier spaces for people, as well as use less energy and water, reduce carbon emissions and save money for families and businesses.

"For the last 25 years, LEED has played a key role in sustainability efforts around the world," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC and Green Business Certification Inc, the global certifying body for LEED projects.

"India is leading the green building movement in the Asia Pacific region, with maximum number of LEED projects in 2018. Apart from the commercial buildings, LEED projects are also seen in sectors like education, manufacturing, hospitality to name a few. LEED-certified metros and LEED for cities are also adding the momentum to the green building movement in India," said Gopalkrishnan Padmanabhan, managing director - APAC & Middle East, Green Business Certificate Institute (GBCI).

"Residential projects will drive the growth in the next few years and LEED will work closely with the developers and the state governments to ensure a Sustainable platform. The demand for green is growing in India and we are confident that the number of green projects in India will increase in the coming years and will positively impact the development and green jobs," he said.
Ranking Country/Region Number of Projects Gross Square Meters*
1 Mainland China 1,494 68.83
2 Canada 3,254 46.81
3 India 899 24.81
4 Brazil 531 16.74
5 Republic of Korea 143 12.15
6 Turkey 337 10.90
7 Germany 327 8.47
8 Mexico 370 8.41
9 China, Taiwan 144 7.30
10 Spain 299 5.81
** United States 33,632 441.60
 
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #green #India #LEED #ranking #Real Estate

