IL&FS's headquarters in Mumbai sold to Brookfield for Rs 1,080 crore

The Il&FS building was one of the first high-end buildings to come up in BKC and has a leasable area of around 4.5 lakh sq ft.

The top three floors were occupied by offices of IL&FS Group which will subsequently be vacated now that the deal has been done.



There was no response from Brookfield Asset Management.



Bandra Kurla Complex was created by MMRDA as an alternate CBD to Mumbai, with the express purpose of halting the further growth of offices and commercial activities in South Mumbai. Currently, BKC has a total stock of 8 million square feet of office space.