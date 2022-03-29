IL&FS's headquarters in Mumbai sold to Brookfield for Rs 1,080 crore
The company has also resolved debt amounting to Rs 55,000 crore as of March end, the crisis-ridden company’s management informed on March 29.
The IL&FS's headquarters at BKC, Mumbai has been sold to Brookfield for Rs 1,080 crore.
The letter of Intent has been given to Brookfield and the asset to be handed over in 2022.
The Il&FS building was one of the first high-end buildings to come up in BKC and has a leasable area of around 4.5 lakh sq ft.
The top three floors were occupied by offices of IL&FS Group which will subsequently be vacated now that the deal has been done.
There was no response from Brookfield Asset Management.
Bandra Kurla Complex was created by MMRDA as an alternate CBD to Mumbai, with the express purpose of halting the further growth of offices and commercial activities in South Mumbai. Currently, BKC has a total stock of 8 million square feet of office space.
The company also informed that it has resolved debt amounting to Rs 55,000 crore as of March end.
The resolved debt amounts to 90 percent of the total debt that was expected to be resolved, CS Rajan, managing director at IL&FS told reporters.
Since its last update in November, the company led by veteran banker Uday Kotak has resolved incremental debt amounting to Rs 2,700 crore.
[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]