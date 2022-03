Breaking News

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services has resolved debt amounting to Rs 55,000 crore as of March end, the crisis-ridden company’s management informed on March 29.

The resolved debt amounts to 90% of the total debt that was expected to be resolved, CS Rajan, managing director at IL&FS told reporters.

Since its last update in November, the company led by veteran banker Uday Kotak has resolved incremental debt amounting to Rs 2,700 crore.