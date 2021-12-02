IKEA Worli City Store spread across 80,000 sq ft to open in Worli on December 9

Consumers will be able to shop the entire IKEA range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience, the company said in a statement.

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA, part of the Ingka Group, will open a 80,000 sq ft city store in Worli on December 9, the company said.

The city store format allows IKEA to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the IKEA offer. Consumers will be able to shop the entire IKEA range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | We're coming to Mumbai to participate in a marathon and not a sprint, says Per Hornell of IKEA

The City Store in Worli will be 80,000 sq ft, whereas the traditional big IKEA blue box, is typically 400,000 - 500,000 sq ft. The City Store is equipped with all safe shopping measures in place.

“Kasa kai, Mumbai! I am very excited to be a part of the team. This is an important milestone in our Mumbai Journey. As the first city store in the country, we are coming near to more of the many people. They can enjoy an omni-channel shopping experience at this store, browse and order our entire range through various digital tools. We are looking forward to fulfilling home furnishing needs through a range of digital tools as well as the new city store format,” said Dawid Gałka, Store Manager, IKEA Worli City store, India.

Also Read: First IKEA mall in India to be set up in Gurgaon; project cost pegged at Rs 3,500 crore

Across the globe IKEA City Stores are present in Paris, Vienna and Shanghai among other cities. The first retail store in India opened in Hyderabad in August 2018. The Navi Mumbai store opened in December 2020 and two city centre stores will open in Mumbai before end of 2022.