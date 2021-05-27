MARKET NEWS

IKEA launches shopping app in India

Through the IKEA app available on both Android and iOS, shoppers can order furniture and home furnishing products from the comfort of their homes.

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to expand its omnichannel approach in India, Swedish home furnishing retailer, IKEA on May 27 announced the launch of the IKEA app on iOS and Android. The new app will offer 7,000 home furnishing products and enable customers from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda to purchase products with a click on their phone.

IKEA app features include product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience. Users feed will be personalised with images and products based on their interests and purchases, the company said in a statement.

Customers will be able to browse offers on the app along with special discounts for IKEA Family members. The app also allows the customer to add the products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store. Customers can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of IKEA app for the many people in India. From bedrooms and kitchens to other home décor requirements, customers will be able to search, explore and fulfil their home furnishing requirements at their convenience. Health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes. We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service,” said Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India.

The app launch is a part of IKEA’s omnichannel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-centre stores, and online platforms. In the current situation, the needs of the home have changed for many people.

Along with safe click and doorstep delivery, customers will also be able to avail the Click and Collect service while shopping on the app for safe and contactless shopping from our stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the company said.

IKEA India opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune in 2019. The second store in India opened at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on December 18, 2020.
TAGS: #App #IKEA #Real Estate #Retail
first published: May 27, 2021 11:43 am

