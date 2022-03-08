Gurgaon Authorities refrain Chintels Paradiso from selling apartments under its seven projects

Gurgaon roof collapse has drastically impacted the trust quotient of homebuyers towards builders (Image Source: ML Khattar/Twitter)

Authorities in Gurgaon have refrained Chintels Paradiso from registration of conveyance or sale deed or any other property related documents for seven projects following collapse of a roof last month that killed two women, a memo has said.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Moneycontrol has a copy of the memo.

“In light of the incident that occurred on February 10 at Chintels Paradise Society, it is hereby directed that you (builder) should refrain from registering any documents related to the property for the following projects being developed by developers/owners until further notice,” the memo said.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on March 7 also said that the move "only applies to transactions between the said developer and first-time buyers and not on third party transactions".

"The projects concerned are Chintels Paradiso-12.306 acres Group Housing and Chintels Serenity- 20.169 acres Group Housing in sector 109; Chintels Corporate Parks- 3.2 acres in sector 114; Shoba City- 39.379 acres Group Housing in sector 108, among others. The said projects are under Chintels India Limited, Chintels Export Pvt. Ltd, Ashok Solomon and Intels India Pvt. Ltd," the order said.

A Chintels spokesperson said that "We are fully cooperating with the authorities and residents in all aspects of the investigation and rehabilitation. As such it is difficult to comprehend the reason for this action but we respect the decision of the higher authorities and will work with them to resolve the matter."