Gurugram Building Collapse: 2 dead, many feared trapped, police file case against builder | 10 Points

A site image of the Gurgaon roof collapse rescue ops (Image Source: ML Khattar/Twitter)

At least two people have died and several are feared trapped after the roof of an apartment in Haryana’s Gurugram collapsed on Thursday evening. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of the D Block of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109.

The drawing room floor collapsed while a room on the floor was being renovated. All of the building’s roofs and floors, from the sixth to the ground floor, collapsed at the same time, and rescue operations are currently on.

Latest updates on the situation:

-- Two people have died, according to the latest update reported by India Today. Several people – seven to eight – are reported to be trapped under the rubble as well.

-- Gurugram police has started investigation into the case by registering a complaint under Sections 304a and 34 against builder Ashok Solaman.

-- An official said the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

-- Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue work as people from neighbouring apartment blocks gathered outside the complex in sector 109. Earth-moving machines and a Fire Brigade vehicle with an elevated platform were deployed. NDRF, SDRF and police and rescue teams are still on site.

-- Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was personally monitoring the situation. “Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone’s safety," he said on Twitter.

-- Residents of the society blamed the builder for the poor quality of construction and claimed that their complaints went unheard, reports said.

-- According to residents, no one was living on the sixth floor of the 18-story Tower 4, D block, where the cave-in began, and the family in the fifth-floor flat directly below was away. The flats on the fourth and third floors in the line of the cave-in are unoccupied, the Times of India reported.

-- Residents claimed they filed complaints with the town and country planning department, which ordered a structural audit. DTCP director KM Pandurang stated that a thorough investigation has been ordered and that action will be taken in accordance with the report.

-- Police teams arrived on the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the first distress call, according to Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao, and coordinated with other agencies to begin rescue operations. He stated that the entire area has been cordoned off because the building may not be stable, and that other building residents have been evacuated, according to reports.

-- Chintels Paradiso has a total of 530 flats and over 400 families reside there. In a statement, Chintels Paradiso said: “This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families."