Family of Mankind Pharma promoter sells property in Delhi for Rs 91 crore

Delhi-NCR

Mankind Pharma’s chairman’s wife has sold a property in Delhi’s posh Vasant Vihar area for Rs 91 crore, documents shared by Zapkey showed.

Promoters of Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems have bought the property, it showed.

Dhruv Malhotra, Dakhsh Malhotra and Ranjana Malhotra of Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems were the buyers of the ground-plus-three property along with a terrace. The plot area is 1,200 square yards and the area of the building is 1,501 square metres, the document showed.

The seller is Poonam Juneja, wife of Ramesh Juneja, chairman of Mankind Pharma, the document showed.

The stamp duty paid for by the buyer is Rs 4.85 crore, the documents showed.

The document was registered on March 28, 2023.

An email has been sent to Poonam Juneja.

The Income Tax department earlier this month had conducted searches on the premises of Mankind Pharma over allegations of tax evasion.

The company made its debut on the stock exchanges this month. It also launched its IPO this year.

In perhaps the most expensive deal in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the founder of a chain of educational institutes had bought a 2,000-square-yard property for around Rs 100 crore.