DTCP withdraws order blacklisting Mahira Buildtech, Czar Buildwell after flats worth Rs 46 crore offered as mortgage guarantee

Mahira Infratech, Mahira Buildtech, Mahira Homes, Czar Buildwell and Sai Aaina Farms are part of Mahira Group. (Pic: Mahira Sector 68 project)

In a relief for over 3,000 Gurugram homebuyers, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Chandigarh on July 21 withdrew the order blacklisting two arms of Mahira Group - Mahira Buildtech and Czar Buildwell. Both the firms were blacklisted and their project licences were cancelled by the department on May 17 on allegations that they submitted fabricated bank guarantees and forged signatures of bank officials.

The Mahira Group had filed a plea against blacklisting as well as cancellation of the licence and a hearing took place on July 7. The next date of hearing is on July 26 when the builder will now plead its case for the restoration of licences, sources privy to the matter said.

Also Read: Mahira homebuyers in Gurugram demand delivery of flats before Diwali

"During the hearing, the colonizer has submitted a request along with a list of unsold flats valuing Rs 46,31,80,763.05 to be mortgaged against the outstanding amount of External Development Charges (EDC)/Internal Development Works (IDW) of their licenses 31 of 2019, 128 of 2019, 24 of 2020 and 66 of 2021 in compliance of show cause notice issued vide this office memo dated 21.06.2022 along with partial license land measuring 1.17 acres and the inventory of license no. 09 of 2022 dated 31.01.2022 issued to Mahira Homes Pvt Ltd being the group holding company of the developing companies namely Czar Buildwell Pvt Ltd and Mahira Buildtech Pvt Ltd and no third party rights have been creating this project and they undertake that payment of all outstanding dues of EDC/IDW will be the responsibility of the Group Holding company i.e. Mahira Homes Pvt Ltd....," said the order signed by K Makrand Pandurang, Director, Town and Country Planning. Moneycontrol has a copy of the order.

The order said that the Mahira Group has submitted the mortgage deed and the same has been registered with the Gurugram sub-registrar.

Also Read: Gurugram STP writes to DTCP requesting change in payment plan for Mahira Group

The order also noted that Senior Town Planner (STP) Gurugram Narendra Singh Solanki has already issued directions to the colonizer to 'adhere to construction linked payment in all projects and also withdraw all cancellation of allotment in case of delay in instalments by the homebuyers.

Further, ordering the withdrawal of the blacklisting, the Director, Town and Country Planning (TCP) asked Mahira to adhere to construction-linked payment and not demand any additional instalment till proportional constructions against payments already made.

The DTCP also directed the Mahira group to install a sign board at the project site showing the details of flats mortgaged in favour of the DTCP.

Also Read: Mahira to complete Sector 68 project if it gets stay on order cancelling its licence: Senior Gurugram Town Planner

Around a hundred buyers of the Mahira Sector 68 affordable housing project held a protest at the Gurugram STP office on July 20. STP Solanki has assured them of full cooperation.

Mahira homebuyers hoped that the order would pave the way for restarting construction and delivery of their homes.

"We thank the authorities for resolving this issue and we request the government to resolve the Sector 68 licence issue so that we can get our home delivered soon. We hope that authorities will respect the fact that the project is under Prime Minister Awas Yojana and buyers will get their homes," said Dhruv Kapoor, a Sector 68 homebuyer.

Also Read: Gurugram STP writes to DTCP Chandigarh seeking Rs 25 lakh for evaluation of completion cost of Mahira Infratech’s Sector 68 project

Mahira Infratech, Mahira Buildtech, Mahira Homes, Czar Buildwell and Sai Aaina Farms are all part of Mahira Group.

While Czar Buildwell is the builder for Sector 95, 63A, and 104 projects, Sai Aaina Farms is the developer of Sector 68 project whereas Mahira Buildtech is developing the project located in Sector 103.