Gurugram STP writes to DTCP Chandigarh seeking Rs 25 lakh for evaluation of completion cost of Mahira Infratech’s Sector 68 project

Mahira buyers expressed their concern over the delay in a final decision regarding the Sector 68 project.

Gurugram Senior Town Planner (STP) Sanjeev Mann has written to Director, Town and Country Planning, Chandigarh, on June 16 seeking Rs 25 lakh as payment to Space Combine, the firm selected by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) for evaluating the ‘extent of development work pending to be executed’ in Mahira’s Sector 68 affordable group housing project.

On June 15, Executive Engineer, HUDA Division Number 5 of Gurugram sent a letter to the STP with the quote received from Space Combine, where the company had pegged its consultation fee for the evaluation work at Rs 25 lakh.

The scope of work mentioned by Space Combine includes estimating the cost for completing the remaining civil structure and finishing works, electrical, plumbing, road, sewage treatment plant, lift, CCTV and other works.

The DTCP had cancelled the license of the Sector 68 project in May and recommended an FIR against Mahira Infratech for forging documents and fabricating bank guarantees.

The developer had appealed against the license cancellation in the Chandigarh DTP office and no decision could be taken during the June 16 hearing. The next hearing will take place on July 7. Meanwhile, the STP had written to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav requesting the transfer of the said land to the DTCP.

Also Read: Mahira to complete Sector 68 project if it gets stay on order cancelling its licence: Senior Gurugram Town Planner

"The next hearing in the Mahira case will now take place on July 7...The Deputy Commissionerate has made the necessary entry in the revenue records for the Sector 68 land. We will take physical possession next week. HUDA also shared a letter with us where Space Combine has demanded Rs 25 lakh for evaluating the cost of completing the pending work of the Sector 68 project. I have written to the Director, Town and Country Planning requesting them to release the amount. The cost will be later recovered from Mahira," Sanjeev Mann told Moneycontrol.

District Town Planner (Enforcement) RS Batth said that the Deputy Commissioner has deputed him as the Duty Magistrate for taking possession of the Mahira 68 land and the process will be completed in one week.

Also Read: Over 1000 homebuyers of a Gurugram project in a fix after authorities cancel builder’s license

On the other hand, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has ordered a forensic audit of Mahira's all five affordable housing projects located in sectors 63, 68, 95, 103 and 104.

Meanwhile, buyers expressed their concern over the delay in a final decision regarding the Sector 68 project. "The STP told us that there were no big positives for Mahira in yesterday's hearing. However, the Additional Chief Secretary gave another date of July 7 for the next hearing. There is no clarity yet on who will complete the project.

"They have also requested a private agency for an audit, but we are not sure from where they will arrange money for it as most of the buyers have paid the full amount. Everything is indefinite at present and we have not received any communication from Mahira as well," said Arnab Bhattacharya, one of the buyers who met STP Mann on June 17.

Also Read: Senior Gurugram town planner asks Mahira homebuyers to not pay more to builder

Another buyer Tarang Aggarwal said that buyers are now planning to meet Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Town & Country Planning Department.

"STP Sanjeev Mann told us that the audit of the project will now be done by Space Combine instead of IIT Delhi. He informed that DTCP has mailed Mahira asking it to pay Rs 25 lakh required for audit but the builder is yet to respond. The company will take 15 days to complete the audit. According to the STP, construction will start within a fortnight of the audit report. He assured us that the department will complete the construction. But we don't know whether these are only hollow promises or will yield any results. We all buyers are now planning to meet Devendra Singh to raise our issue with him," said Aggarwal.