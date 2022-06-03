Mahira to complete Sector 68 project if it gets stay on order cancelling its licence: Senior Gurugram Town Planner

The Sector 68 project was being developed by Mahira Infratech, formerly known as Sai Asina Farms Pvt Ltd.

Mahira Infratech will be asked to complete its affordable homes project located in Sector 68 if it gets a stay on the order cancelling its licence, Senior Gurugam Town Planner Sanjeev Mann said on June 3. Mahira has approached the Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, against the cancellation of its licence for the Sector 68 project. A hearing on the matter will take place on June 16.

"If the department stays the cancellation of the licence, then Mahira will be asked to complete the project and deliver it to the homebuyers," Mann told Moneycontrol.

Last month, the DTCP had cancelled the licence of the Sector 68 project and recommended an FIR against Mahira Infratech for allegedly forging documents and fabricating bank guarantees.

A Mahira group spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the company is hopeful of getting a stay on the order and will complete the project by May 31, 2023.

"We are hopeful of a decision in our favour on June 16. We are providing the department with all required documents and completing all the legal formalities. We assure homebuyers of handing over the project to them by May 31, 2023," said the spokesperson.

Around 50 homebuyers of Mahira's Sector 68 affordable homes project met Mann on June 3 and demanded that they be given a formal action plan related to the completion of the project. While Mann refrained from giving any formal communication, he signed a letter containing minutes of the meeting dated May 27 as an assurance.

Also Read: Senior Gurugram town planner asks Mahira homebuyers to not pay more to builder; authorities to take possession of Sector 68 project next week

The homebuyers also lodged formal complaints with the Haryana government's grievances redressal and monitoring system known as CM Window. In their complaint letter, they sought time for a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The buyers also met Mahira Group's Managing Director Sikander Singh who reportedly assured the homebuyers of completing the project.

"We met Mahira MD Sikander Singh today. He assured us of completing the project and resuming construction subject to the outcome of the June 16 hearing. He told us that the group is working to resolve all issues surrounding the project. He said that the Group will complete A to D towers by December and the rest of the project by early next year," said Tarang Agarwal, one of the homebuyers who were present during the meeting.

On May 27, Mann had asked homebuyers to make no more payments to the developer. He had said that the authorities will take over the project and complete it by August 2023. Mann also told them that construction at the Sector 68 site was likely to start in a maximum of two months.

Also Read: Over 1000 homebuyers of a Gurugram project in a fix after authorities cancel builder’s license

The Sector 68 project was being developed by Mahira Infratech, formerly known as Sai Asina Farms Pvt Ltd.

A majority of the buyers who have invested in the Sector 68 project have paid almost 90 percent of the cost of their flats. A total of 1,497 buyers have invested in the project.