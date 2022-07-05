Gurugram STP writes to DTCP requesting change in payment plan for Mahira Group

While Czar Buildwell is the builder for Sector 95, 63A and 104 projects, Sai Aaina Farms is the developer of Sector 68 project whereas Mahira Buildtech is developing the project located in Sector 103. (In pic: Mahira homebuyers)

Gurugram Senior Town Planner Narendra Singh Solanki has written to the Director, Town and Country Planning, Chandigarh requesting the department to change the payment plan and hold the demand for further installments by real estate developer Mahira Group for its projects located in Gurugram.

On May 17, 2022, the Department of Town and Country Planning had blacklisted Mahira Buildtech and Czar Buildwell, accusing them of submitting fabricated bank guarantees and forged signatures of bank officials. The DTCP had also cancelled the license of Mahira's Sector 68 project. Mahira Infratech, Mahira Buildtech, Czar Buildwell, and Sai Aaina Farms are all part of Mahira Group.

While Czar Buildwell is the builder for Sector 95, 63A, and 104 projects, Sai Aaina Farms is the developer of Sector 68 project whereas Mahira Buildtech is developing the project located in Sector 103.

Also Read: Gurugram STP writes to DTCP Chandigarh seeking Rs 25 lakh for evaluation of completion cost of Mahira Infratech’s Sector 68 project

The STP said that the "Circle office is of the considered view that the amendments in affordable group housing policy regarding construction-linked payment plan shall be made applicable to them (Mahira projects) as well, especially those that have been granted a license. Further, the colonizer may be directed not to demand further installments in the larger public interest until construction reaches a certain stage as per the construction-linked plan," the STP wrote.

In November last year, the Town and Country Planning Department made some amendments to the Affordable Housing Policy 2013. One key amendment made in the policy was that 75 percent amount of the flat cost will be recovered as per the stages of construction as detailed in the builder-buyer agreement instead of time-linked payments. Other changes were to do with fixing the maximum amount for balconies to Rs 1000 per sq ft but not more than Rs 1 lakh per flat.

Also Read: Mahira to complete Sector 68 project if it gets stay on order cancelling its licence: Senior Gurugram Town Planner

The STP also said that two different payment plans are applicable for any project - a time-linked plan for allotments that existed before the amendment was made in the government policy and a construction-linked plan for allotments made after the amendments.

"Allottees of a single colony should not have two different payment plans and keeping in view the reputation of Mahira Group, the Circle Office is of the view that the time-linked payment plan shall be converted to a construction linked payment plan for all the projects of Mahira Group (Sector 63A, 95, 103 and 104)," the STP said.

A senior DTCP official told Moneycontrol that allottees submitted their representation to the Circle Office and expressed concern regarding the extremely slow pace of construction. He said that the homebuyers will get relief once their payment plan is changed to a construction-linked plan.

Also Read: Over 1000 homebuyers of a Gurugram project in a fix after authorities cancel builder’s license

"If the payment plan gets linked to construction, this will help homebuyers immensely as we will be making payments only after a certain stage of construction. It will also put pressure on the developer to complete the project if they want payment. I have been getting payment reminders from Mahira and even warnings that my allotment would be cancelled in case of non-payment of the installment," said Rajat Kharbanda, an allottee of Mahira's Sector 104 project.