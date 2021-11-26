DMart leases 43,000 sq ft retail space in Gurgaon

D-Mart’s financial track record has been outstanding.

One-stop supermarket chain DMart has leased 43,000 sq ft from Gurgaon-based Spaze Group, the company said.

The space in Gurgaon has been taken up in the project Spaze Edge located in Sector 47, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. The store is expected to open from January 26, 2022. This is the retail chain’s second store in Haryana, Spaze Group said in a statement.

In September, DMart forayed into Haryana with the opening of a store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad. Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store in Sector 75 comprises three floors — basement, ground, and first floor — with a total built-up area of approximately 94,000 sq. ft. This was the second DMart store in the National Capital Region. The first one is in Ghaziabad.

From its first store in Powai in 2002, D’Mart today has a well-established presence in 238 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Spaze Edge in Gurgaon is divided into two blocks and is spread across an area of 3,50,000 sq ft.

Strategically located along the six-lane Gurugram-Sohna Expressway, the project has scalability options ranging from 1000 to 1,50,000 sq ft and more. The project also boasts of multi-level business parking.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd runs DMart stores. The retailer stocks home utility products including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances, and more - available at competitive prices that customers appreciate.