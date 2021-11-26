MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

DMart leases 43,000 sq ft retail space in Gurgaon

The store is expected to open in January 2022; This is the company's second store in Haryana

Moneycontrol News
D-Mart’s financial track record has been outstanding.

D-Mart’s financial track record has been outstanding.

One-stop supermarket chain DMart has leased 43,000 sq ft from Gurgaon-based Spaze Group, the company said.

The space in Gurgaon has been taken up in the project Spaze Edge located in Sector 47, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. The store is expected to open from January 26, 2022. This is the retail chain’s second store in Haryana, Spaze Group said in a statement.

In September, DMart forayed into Haryana with the opening of a store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad. Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store in Sector 75 comprises three floors — basement, ground, and first floor — with a total built-up area of approximately 94,000 sq. ft. This was the second DMart store in the National Capital Region. The first one is in Ghaziabad.

From its first store in Powai in 2002, D’Mart today has a well-established presence in 238 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Spaze Edge in Gurgaon is divided into two blocks and is spread across an area of 3,50,000 sq ft.

Close

Related stories

Strategically located along the six-lane Gurugram-Sohna Expressway, the project has scalability options ranging from 1000 to 1,50,000 sq ft and more. The project also boasts of multi-level business parking.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd runs DMart stores. The retailer stocks home utility products including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances, and more - available at competitive prices that customers appreciate.

Earlier, Radhakishan Damani’s company Avenue Supermarts had bought retail space worth around Rs 100 crore from Mumbai-based real estate developer Sunteck Realty at its upcoming project Sunteck City in Goregaon suburb of Mumbai. Dmart had bought around 40,000 sq ft spread across three floors in the under-construction 18-storey commercial tower being constructed by the developer as part of its larger layout Oshiwara District Center (ODC).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DMart #gurgaon #Real Estate
first published: Nov 26, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.