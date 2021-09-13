DMart forays into Haryana; opens 94,000-sq ft store in Faridabad

Supermarket chain DMart has opened a store spread across 94,000 sq ft in Faridabad, its first store in Haryana and the second in Delhi-NCR, the company said.

The store is located in the township BPTP Parklands.

Built on a plot size of 1.57 acre, the store located in Sector 75 comprises three floors — basement, ground, and first floor — with a total built-up area of approximately 94,000 sq. ft.

“A modern one-stop supermarket offering good products at great value was needed in the newly developed Faridabad Neharpar and this DMart store will surely meet the requirement of the residents who were waiting for the latest amenities,” said Amit Raj Jain, head of sales, BPTP Ltd.

"BPTP is proud to sell its property to DMart which is all set to change the face of Greater Faridabad also known as Neharpar Faridabad," he said.

