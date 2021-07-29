Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji buy luxury apartments in Mumbai project

Disha Patani (Image: Instagram/ Disha Patani)

Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji have bought apartments at Khar in Mumbai, joining the rush of Bollywood actors who are shopping for homes taking advantage of the stamp duty cut in Maharashtra.

Patani bought an apartment worth Rs 5.95 crore in Paramount, Khar West, a project by Rustomjee. The agreement date, according to documents shared by Zapkey.com, was March 31, the last date of the stamp duty waiver.

Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood colleague Tiger Shroff, registered the property on June 16, 2021.

The apartment is located on the 16th floor of F wing and is spread across 1,118.59 sq ft carpet and comes with two car parks. The actress, who has appeared in films such as the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga among others, paid a stamp duty of Rs 17.85 lakh for the apartment.

The per sq ft value for this unit works out to be around Rs 53,000 per sq ft, local brokers said.

Fellow actor Rani Mukerji, who has starred in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black and Veer Zaara, has also bought an apartment from Keystone Realtors, a unit of Rustomjee, in the company’s project Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West, Mumbai.

According to registration documents shared by Zapkey.com, the agreement date was March 31, 2021 and the property was registered on July 15, 2021.

The apartment is located on the 22nd floor, E wing of the apartment complex and spread across an area of 1485 sq ft carpet and comes with two car parking slots. The actor bought the apartment for Rs 7.12 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 21.37 lakh, the documents showed.

The per sq ft price of the unit is around Rs 48,000 per sq ft, local brokers said.

There was no response to the emails sent to the two actresses. Rustomjee too did not respond.

Rustomjee Paramount located in Bandra Khar offers luxury units with views of the Arabian Sea. The project is spread across 1.65 acres and has been conceptualised by award winning architects Patty Mak and Sanjay Puri.

Last year, cricketer Hardik Pandya, took a house on rent in this project on the 16th floor of E Wing for an amount of Rs 3 lakh per month. His brother Krunal Pandya also took another unit on the same floor on rent for Rs 3 lakh per month for two years.

According to the lease documents, the two-year tenure gets over in March 2022.

On August 26, the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020 to boost the stagnant real estate market, which had been hit doubly hard by Covid-19. The stamp duty from January 1, 2021 until March 31, 2021 was 3 percent.

“The pandemic has given a boost to sale of luxury apartments and a lot of celebrities, businessmen, professional CXO's have bought houses to take advantage of the COVID-19-led price correction and stamp duty correction. Due to the second wave of the pandemic buyers have taken time to register these deals,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder Zapkey.com

Ajay Devgn, who on June 25 announced his next production venture with producer V Venkata Ramana Reddy for the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu courtroom drama Naandhi, and Jahnvi Kapoor are among the two new homeowners, also recently bought a 474.4 square meters bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu, the address of the rich and the famous, for Rs 47.5 crore for which he took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore, documents made available by Zapkey.com show.

In May this year, Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai worth Rs 31 crore in a project Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group, according to registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.