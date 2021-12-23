DDA brings Special Housing Scheme with 18,335 flats and Yamuna authority with 416 plots on offer; check details here

Representative image

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on December 23 has come up with a fresh housing scheme with 18,335 flats and 416 plots on offer, respectively.

These flats are at discounted rates as part of the PMAY scheme benefits as per the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme. The scheme is available at discounted prices from December 23 to February 7, says the statement by DDA.

The cost of the flats is likely to increase w.e.f 1st April, 2022, the DDA said.

The flats are available in the High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Low Income Group (LIG), Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Janta categories.

According to DDA, there are 203 high income group 3BHK flat are available in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Dwarka.

There are 3 HIG 2BHK flats in Vasant Kunj while 976 MIG 2BHK flats are available in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Jahangirpuri and Narela.

11, 452 LIG 1BHK flats are available in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela, Ramgarh, Molarbund, Zafrabad, Kondli Gharoli, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram while 5,702 flats for EWS are available in other areas.

Earlier, DDA on November 24 approved the launch of a special housing scheme for approximately 15,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, Jasola, said DDA officials.

"The flats under this scheme are those that remained unsold in previous housing schemes of DDA, and are being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA," the Authority said in a statement.

In January this year, the DDA had also launched a housing scheme with 1,354 flats, mostly in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories.

As per the YEIDA, 416 vacant plots are available in Sector-16, 17, 18,20 and 21. The size of the plot varies from 120 sq metre to 4000 sq metre.

The scheme starts on December 23 and the last date January 24. The allotment of the plot will be done as per draw which is on March 10. In order to know more about the scheme, refer to the brochure which can be downloaded from the official website.

YEIDA had also earlier, invited application for allotment of industrial plots in sector -29, 32 and 33. The opening date of the scheme was December 15 whereas the date of closing is December 31.