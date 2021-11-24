MARKET NEWS

English
DDA to put up 15,000 flats returned in past schemes for sale

The flats are located in Narela, Jasola, Dwarka and Rohini.

Vandana Ramnani
Representative image

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on November 24 approved the launch of a special housing scheme for approximately 15,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, Jasola, said DDA officials.

The flats under this scheme are those that remained unsold in previous housing schemes of DDA, and are being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA, the Authority said in a statement.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting attended by DDA Chairman and Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Vice Chairman Manish Kumar Gupta and other members of the Authority including MLAs Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti and O P Sharma, Adesh Kumar Gupta, Municipal Councillor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Kailash Sankla, Municipal Councillor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme of the central government if they avail home loan from banks or financial institution, the statement added.

The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode and allottees need to visit the DDA office only for execution of CD.

The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions/feedback of the allottees/ residents of the area, it said.

In January this year, the DDA launched a housing scheme with 1,354 flats, mostly in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #DDA #draw #Housing #Real Estate
first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:51 pm

